The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.
Patient airlifted to hospital after Gympie motorbike carnage

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
THREE crashes, two of them involving motorbikes, kept emergency services very busy across the Gympie region on Sunday.

The most serious of them appeared to occur on the Bruce Highway at Glanmire just after midday, when Queensland Ambulance Service crews found a patient in a serious condition with injuries to their head and chest.

That patient was later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, and QAS sources said their condition was still serious at that time.

About half an hour before that, paramedics were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Barton Road and Bath Terrace at Victory Heights at 11.59am.

One person was taken from that scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Just before 1pm, another motorbike crash caused one patient to suffer “significant” upper and lower limb injuries near Bradys Road at Curra.

Paramedics took the patient to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

