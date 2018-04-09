Pat Rafter loses millions in property deal

Pat Rafter and his wife Lara Feltham decided to not play the waiting game and instead accepted a multimillion-dollar figure for their QLD beach house. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images.

LATEST records have revealed Aussie legend Pat Rafter gave up millions in a stunning Queensland deal - but still got more than he'd made off his international tennis winnings.

The tennis great had wanted $18 million for one of the most stunning investments he'd made - his one-of-a-kind designer beach house in Noosa's Sunshine Beach.

It would have broken records if sold immediately, but, after almost two years on the market, Rafter was forced to adjust his expectations and settle for several million less than the asking price.

The seven bedroom John Burgess designed stunner changed hands on March 29 for $15.2 million, according to its listing on realestate.com.au.

The figure was a full $2.8m discount on what the Rafters had forked out to develop the property.

Truly stunning location.

"$18m - that's what we spent on it" he told News Corp Australia earlier this year.

That one deal was still worth more than Rafter had made in winnings during his career on the international tennis circuit - which ProTennis estimated at $14.5m (US$11.13m).

The white-on-white Mediterranean minimalist home was built on a massive 1,286sq m of land with a private path to the beach and jawdropping views of the surf.

It was built a decade ago and includes flexible design features like three of the seven bedrooms "simply transforming into a giant playroom or beachside studio".

Inside the seven bedroom beach home.

The garden level of the home was listed as having the ability to be used as an office, music room, or another bedroom guest suite - with the surf as a backdrop.

The home includes an ocean view kitchen with butler's servery, infinity pool, spa, home theatre, study, media room, wine cellar, beach gate house and surfboard storage, security, solar hot water and an underground rainwater tank.

The Rafters moved to Byron Bay in New South Wales, a popular celebrity hangout whose residents now include Chris Hemsworth and his family.

The home would have broken the area’s beach house records if it had sold immediately upon listing.

Pat Rafter’s designer Sunshine Beach home followed Mediterranean minimalist style.

Pat Rafter on the deck soon after the home was completed. Picture: Media Mode.