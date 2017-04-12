28°
'All I want is to have my teeth'

Rowan Schindler
| 12th Apr 2017 5:10 PM
NO TEETH, NO DENTURES: Pat Crick has had his few remaining teeth removed and is upset over the length of time public health is taking to get him dentures.
NO TEETH, NO DENTURES: Pat Crick has had his few remaining teeth removed and is upset over the length of time public health is taking to get him dentures. Rowan Schindler

SOME people have irrational fears of visiting a dentist, but for Patrick Crick, having his remaining teeth removed has him without dentures since December, and it is something he just can't chew.

Mr Crick, 71, had his teeth pulled at Nambour General Hospital on December 2, his appointment to receive the impression to build his dentures is not until May 12, five months after his surgery.

He said it would then take around four months for the dentures to be ready, which means he will be without solid food for around eight months. His diet is already strict due to the fact he is a diabetic. Mr Crick said he has always had problems with his teeth. He often bit on a clove to stop the pain.

"I had them out at Nambour because I thought I was going to be put under anaesthetic," Mr Crick said.

"I'm not a good dentist patient. They haven't changed their ways in 100 years."

The medical team decided not to put Mr Crick under general anaesthetic because of health risks, so instead opted for local anaesthetic to numb his mouth.

"They said it was a health risk," he said.

Mr Crick had his teeth removed and was sent home, however he was soon back in the dentist's chair.

"There was a bone exposed on the lower left jaw. I got back to Gympie and they had to break it off," he said.

Mr Crick suggested his initial surgery was less than satisfactory.

"It wasn't a perfect job. I don't think it's a professional job. If they did it right then they wouldn't have had me go back again.

"I asked for x-rays and they wouldn't let me. They said it was unnecessary."

Mr Crick is confused by the lengthy process and has not received an adequate explanation.

"If you see 100 people a week for dentures, you have to see them once again for four or five weeks to have them tightened. That's 500 people," Mr Crick said.

"When I was in New South Wales, one week you have your teeth out and the next you have your impression. You'd get your dentures soon after. The dentist told me it might be because they (NSW) get more funding, and I should call my local member."

So far nothing has come from Mr Crick's discussion with Tony Perrett's staff.

Director Oral Health Service, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Dr Elaine Mawdsley said Mr Crick's wait time has nothing to do with patient backlog.

"This wait time is not due to a backlog of patients, but due to the healing process.

"In general if a patient has multiple teeth extracted, there is a need to wait for a period of up to six months to ensure the gums have healed before dentures can be made and fitted. This is due to considerable shrinkage of gums. In 2015- 2016, our service provided dental care to a record- breaking 40,000 patients of all ages."

Mr Crick said he does not seek anything from raising his issue.

"All I want is to have my teeth, and to let people know how bad our system is."

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie health nambour hospital queensland health

