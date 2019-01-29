Menu
Pat Cummins finished with career-best figures against Sri Lanka. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Cummins rockets up ICC rankings

by AAP
28th Jan 2019 11:51 AM

PAT Cummins' Gabba heroics have made him Australia's best bowler in almost five years, according to the ICC's Test rankings.

Cummins claimed his first 10-wicket Test haul as Australia smashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane, including career-best figures of 6-23 in the second innings.

It lifted him to a personal high of No.3 in the world bowling rankings on 866 points, the highest tally for an Australian since Ryan Harris's 870 in March 2014 after the South African series win.

Cummins has 24 wickets for the summer at an average of 18.79.

 

Pat Cummins has surged in the ICC rankings following his 10-wicket haul at the Gabba. Picture: AP
Josh Hazlewood is Australia's next ranked bowler in 11th with Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada first and England's James Anderson second.

Jason Holder became the West Indies first No.1 ranked allrounder since Sir Garfield Sobers in 1974.

Holder scored an unbeaten double century against England in their 381-run rout in Bridgetown and claimed two wickets.

