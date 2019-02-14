Cummins seals comeback with AB Medal

Pat Cummins is no longer worrying about the body issues that once plagued him and is now concentrating on being the once-in-a-generation bowler so many want him to be.

The Test quick collected his first ever Allan Border medal, the first for a bowler since 2014, just days after being named man of the series for his efforts against Sri Lanka.

Cummins has still only played 20 Tests, with 19 in the past two years, six years after he burst on the scene with a man-of-the match performances against South Africa as a teenager tyro in 2011.

Injuries hobbled him for the years in between, but having completed more back to back cricket in the past two years than at any time in career, Cummins is preparing to cash in on his God-given talent.

"For me, just the ability to look in the diary and plan out tours and worry about bowling well, as opposed to if I am going to be in the side, or be fit enough, it's great," he said.

"Now every time I bowl and play I feel like I learn a little bit more. "

The resurgent speedster, who has taken 94 Test wickets, beat out spinner Nathan Lyon, who was Test player of the year, by six votes.

He heralded the work of coaches and medical staff for helping him stay on the park. But Cummins heaped special praise on Test legend Dennis Lillee.

"I still pick up the phone and call him quite often, and send him footage whenever I feel like things just aren't 100 per cent right,' Cummins said.

"He's been great to me, talking through bowling actions, how to manage a season, how to manage different wickets. He's the one that has really been in my corner the most."

More than 3000 votes were cast across all international matches played by Australia since last January, by players, umpires and the media.

Cummins' victory came without any votes for his starring role in Australia's 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, which was played outside the voting period.

But Cummins earned maximum votes in three Tests, including two in South Africa. His nine wickets, and 69 runs, in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG also earned him full plaudits and sealed his medal victory.

He also earned six votes in the infamous Test in Cape Town, after which Australian cricket imploded as the sandpaper scandal gripped the sport.

Lyon finished six points behind Cummins. Picture: AAP

Opener Cameron Bancroft, who was a given a nine-month suspension for his part in the affair, was given three votes in the match, after making a team-high score of 77.

Steve Smith and David Warner, who have split the past four Allan Border Medals but were not in the room at Crown Casino with just under two months of their one-year suspensions to serve, received 12 and 14 votes respectively.

Just a day after posting his highest ever Big Bash score and leafing his Melbourne Stars to the finals, Glenn Maxwell won his second T20 international year of the year, just ahead of D'Arcy Short.

AUSTRALIAN CRICKET AWARDS - THE WINNERS

ALLAN BORDER MEDAL

Pat Cummins

BELINDA CLARK AWARD

Alyssa Healy

MALE TEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nathan Lyon

MALE ODI PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Marcus Stoinis

MALE T20 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Glenn Maxwell

MALE DOMESTIC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Matthew Wade

DON BRADMAN YOUNG CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Will Pucovski

FEMALE ODI PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alyssa Healy

FEMALE T20 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alyssa Healy

FEMALE DOMESTIC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Heather Graham

BETTY WILSON YOUNG CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Georgia Wareham

ALLAN BORDER MEDAL TOP FIVE

Pat Cummins 156 votes

Nathan Lyon 150

Aaron Finch 146

Marcus Stoinis/Usman Khawaja 102

