Pastime that’s taking off under lockdown

by Nathan Edwards
15th Apr 2020 5:29 AM
SELF-isolation has been a bumpy ride for some families, but a growing number of Queenslanders are taking up bike riding and physical exercise as a way of dealing with quarantine.

Bicycle shops across the state have reported a wave of new sales, with some stores seeing customers lining up around the block at all hours.

99 Bikes general manager Andrew Garnsworthy said the Brisbane-based bike business had seen nearly a 200 per cent increase nationally in online sales, with recent Easter Saturday smashing records, beating both Black Friday and Boxing Day sales.

"We saw a surge in sales with indoor exercise bikes in March, now our outdoor bikes are just flying out the door." he said

"It's really encouraging to see families and those still travelling to work choose more active modes of travel.

"Our bike workshops have also seen a large increase of repairs, with riders trying to get the most out of their bikes."

Brisbane City Council has also revealed a rise in foot and bike traffic along its popular river walks, reporting a 17 per cent increase compared to this time last year, along with 800 CityCycle rides being taken each day.

 

 

Sam Baker of Ascot with children Sarah, 12, Ted, 8, and Sophie, 14 on their new bikes. Picture: Lachie Millard
Sam Baker of Ascot with children Sarah, 12, Ted, 8, and Sophie, 14 on their new bikes. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

For the Baker family, their new bikes have given them an opportunity to escape isolation and allowed mum Sam to rediscover the River City with her children who would normally be driving her crazy indoors.

"We ride our bikes nearly every day now, the kids just enjoy it after being cooped up all day," she said after a family trip to New Farm Park.

"Only living at Ascot, we really didn't know how far we could go just on the bike paths alone."

For father of two Joe, the two-wheeled escape has allowed his boys the physical output that they've been craving over the holidays.

"You can only keep two boys locked up in the house for so long before they want to tear each other's arms off," he said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Pastime that's taking off under lockdown

