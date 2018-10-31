Passionate coach leaves winning Gympie side

Aussie Rules: THE Gympie Cats ended the season on a high note, winning the 2018 flag, so it will be a tough 2019 without coach Courtney Findlay.

From a side that sat second last on the ladder in 2017 and combined with rivals Pomona in 2018, Findlay built Gympie into a team of champions.

"It is sad to see him go and he will be missed. He is a good bloke,” club president Jason Bromilow said.

Cats premiership coach Courtney Findlay with acting captain and best on ground Scott Stiefler. Josh Preston

"He is the best coach we have ever had. Credit to him for combining Gympie and Pomona together.”

Findlay said he enjoyed his time in Gympie and would be taking away only positive memories.

"Winning the premiership against the odds with the challenge we had through the course of the year is definitely the highlight,” he said.

Gympie Cats (Back from left) Hayden Graham, Tim Ellingsen, Courtney Findlay, Scott Stiefier, Lanze Magin, Beau Ridgway, (front) Jesse Lawrence jack Cross.

"We stuck together and worked hard, stayed focus and in the end got the job done which was satisfying in the end.

"I built friendships inside the club which will be lifelong friends. We were a very tight group and I will miss those people.”

Despite the doubters of the Gympie and Pomona merger, it paid off for the Cats.

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Courtney Findlay Cats LEEROY TODD

"Some people thought it would be hard to do,” Findlay said.

"We left the personal battles of the past and combined to help build some success.”

As he heads back down to Victoria, Findlay will weigh up his options for next year.

"I will pursue interests outside of football and take 2019 year off,” he said.

Courtney Findlay coach of the Gympie Cats. Renee Albrecht

"I will weigh up my options for possibly coaching in 2020 onwards. There are many clubs in Melbourne and more opportunities.”

Bromilow said there was plenty of interest in the head coach position.

"We have received a lot of interest for the position,” he said. "When one door closes another opens. It is amazing how it works.”