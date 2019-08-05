Passion for changing lives propels Gormo into top spot

Photos View Photo Gallery

JARRYD "Gormo” Gorman's passion for helping people reach their health and fitness goals is what helped him make the top list of personal trainers in Gympie.

The search is on to find Gympie's best personal trainer and Gormo is leading the poll with 23 per cent of the vote - second place has 12 per cent.

The owner and trainer of J. Gorman PT said his drive to become a personal trainer grew from wanting to help people and a passion for health and fitness.

"I loved health and fitness. I played sport all my life but I also loved helping people and it seemed like a natural progression for me to get into the industry,” he said.

Gympie most popular trainer - Jarryd Gorman. Bec Singh

" Putting the two together was a natural fit for me.”

Gormo said it was quite unexpected to be featured on the list (most popular trainer) and that other personal trainers in Gympie had a lot to offer.

"I did not expect myself to be there up the top but I guess I have some really nice clients,” he said.

"I am happy to be on top but I think there are other personal trainers in Gympie that have something to offer and anyone could be on top.”

The instructor has been involved in the health and fitness industry for about seven years and watching people grow is what he enjoys most about his job.

"When I see people achieve their goals and the changes in their confidence and body and what they get from it, it is pretty much everything,” he said.

"When someone reaches their goal it is a satisfying feeling for me because that is why I do it. I feel like you have to be in it for them.”

Gormo said he loved seeing the physical and mental changes his clients made.

"I've had people become totally different, they become more confident and they start doing things they wouldn't usually do and that is really satisfying for me,” he said.

"Everyone is different so you have to take everything into consideration and even mental illness. You have to work around those things.”