Passion and grudges in Gympie touch finals this weekend

WHO WILL WIN? Last season's A-grade winner Gympie Garage Doors (back left) Ellysa Reid, Grace Hall, Georgia Zemanek, Caitlyn Urwin, Ashley Learoyd, (front) Owen Dugdale, Liam Urwin, Mitch Nuske and Callum Phillips. LEEROY TODD

Touch Footy: Early December can mean only one thing in the Gympie sporting world.

The latest round of touch football grand finals is upon us and set to rock Albert Park.

In another hotly contested season, the men's and women's grand finals will be played tonight and the mixed grades will take to the field tomorrow night.

Winner of last season's competition, the women's A-grade side Gympie Garage Doors, will be expected to a tough opposition for the Tomahawks.

Cotton Tail Limos and Ag Solutions will compete for the second time this year, with another tight contest expected of the men's A-grade.

The mixed A-grade final will not disappoint after Sullivan's Livestock defeated the table leaders to clinch a spot in the grand final.

Gympie Garage Doors took the other grand final spot and it is anticipated to be a fast-paced game against Sullivan's.

The mixed relay dash for cash will be run at 7pm with $400 to be won tomorrow night.

There are three high-level referees: Brett Freshwater, Lachlan Freshwater and Chelsey Wilks.

FULL RESULTS, PHOTOS NEXT WEEK.

Games today will kick off at 6pm and tomorrow at 5pm at Albert Park. There will be full canteen, licensed bar and live music all night.