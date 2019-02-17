Passion and grudges in Gympie Cricket final this weekend

CRICKET: End of February can mean only one thing in the Gympie sporting world.

The finals of Gympie Regional Cricket is upon us to rock the One Mile Ovals this Saturday.

In another hotly contested season, the two top sides Murgon and Colts will go head to head in the first finals and the second between Valleys and Harlequins.

gympie regional cricket Bec Singh

Colts dominated the last time these two sides clashed but with Murgon hosting their first finals game they will hope to capitalise at their home ground.

"Their the ones that beat us, they got us out pretty cheap and we will be looking to rectify that in the finals,” Murgon president Bryce Edwards said.

"From what I was aware there were a lot of silly shots but we will be fired up looking to change that result this time.

"The final is still being played in Gympie but it will be good to have a finals game at home.”

The Colts entire side has stepped up this year but one name stood out for his consistency.

"It has been a team effort,the batsmen have performed and the bowlers have all worked together,” Colts captain Anthony Smerdon said.

"Chris Hughes has been the top run scorer and top wicket taker and he has been the most consistent but it has been a team effort.”

It has not been just the XI that have worked to ensure a finals spot and taking on the table leaders will need a stand out performance.

"We have probably used near on 21 to 22 players this season,” Smerdon said.

"It is going to be their batsmen against our bowlers. There will be pressure on our opening bowlers Dean (Chandler) and Chris (Hughes).

"Also our top three batsmen will need to set the benchmark. They are Jye Robinson, Brandon Sauer and Dean Walker.”

The evenly matched contest between Valleys and Harlequins will be another exciting contest.

Despite the Valleys strong bowling attack they need to perform with the bat.

"Young Toby (Cirson) has been bowling well and Briggsy (Bradley Brigg) but our bowlers have been doing well we just need to get a few runs with the batsmen,” Valleys' vice-captain Shane Walker said.

"We had a win against them, a loss and tie so we are evenly matched. If we can bring our batting game this week we should be right.”

Harlequins found some form are the Christmas break and have a strong side going in the finals.

"We seem to be pretty settled in our team after the Christmas break there,” Harlequins president and captain Shaun Ringuet said.

"It is a team sport and everyone is contributing with the bat and ball but we have settled into those rolls where we have the bowlers set now but Mackenzie Reen has been bowling well.

"He has been leading from the front with his leg spin. We have Leo Cartwright who is back from the gold playing for us.

"He (Cartwright) has been bowling really tight areas and taking key wickets when we need him to and always handy and contributing with the bat as well.”

Murgon v Colts at Murgon and Valleys v Harlequins at One Mile Ovals this Saturday, both games will start at 12.30pm.