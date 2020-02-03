Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.
Crime

Passenger had meth stuffed in his jocks: police

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Feb 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-year-old man flew from Adelaide to Darwin allegedly with 100g of methamphetamine stuffed in his jocks, police have said.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Akers said the man arrived at 9.30pm on Sunday and was "greeted" Drug and Organised Crime Section detectives at the airport.

He said the man was searched and arrested after 112g of methamphetamine was found in his underwear.

Acting Snr Sgt Akers said he was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule 1 dangerous drug.

"The amount of damage this drug does to the community cannot be overstated, and is destroying families," he said.

"We do not want it, or its flow on effects in our community."

The man was remanded in custody and will appear at the Darwin Local Court today.

crime drugs ice methamphetamine

Just In

    Body found in bushland

    Body found in bushland
    • 3rd Feb 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

        premium_icon Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

        News The busy Gympie region road is a hot spot for koalas and tourists but the deaths are happening with brutal monotony

        Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        premium_icon Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        Health A Sunshine Coast doctor to head coronavirus medical response.

        BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        News New video emerges of Mayor and CEO in protester struggle.

        38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        premium_icon 38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        News From a scorching 38C today to almost six days of rain, hold onto your hat Gympie –...