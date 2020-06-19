Passenger in fatal highway crash still fighting for life

The Bruce Highway has been closed near Maryborough after a serious crash.

AN ELDERLY woman seriously injured in a horror crash at Tinana on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday is fighting for life in hospital.

The 80-year-old was flown from Hervey Bay Hospital to the Royal Women and Brisbane Hospital in the hours after the crash, where she remains in a critical condition.

The woman was travelling in a red Toytoa Corolla when it collided with a motorhome while attempting to merge onto the highway from an onramp.

The crash happened about 9.50am.

The 74-year-old female driver was rushed to Maryborough Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The couple travelling in the RV suffered minor injuries.