Passenger in fatal highway crash still fighting for life
AN ELDERLY woman seriously injured in a horror crash at Tinana on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday is fighting for life in hospital.
The 80-year-old was flown from Hervey Bay Hospital to the Royal Women and Brisbane Hospital in the hours after the crash, where she remains in a critical condition.
The woman was travelling in a red Toytoa Corolla when it collided with a motorhome while attempting to merge onto the highway from an onramp.
The crash happened about 9.50am.
The 74-year-old female driver was rushed to Maryborough Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The couple travelling in the RV suffered minor injuries.