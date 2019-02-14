Fears over Melbourne shop selling Nazi memorabilia

Some of the memorabilia sold by Pascoe Vale's EK Militaria.

A shop selling original and replica Nazi memorabilia, including Hitler Youth badges, swastika flags, uniforms and daggers, is operating in Melbourne's inner-northwest.

Exclusive photos obtained by the Herald Sun reveal the bustling trade within Pascoe Vale's EK Militaria store, run by a man who wears a Nazi symbol ring, which he sells.

Garry McDonald has been trading from the Gaffney St store for a year and said most of his sales were linked to Hitler.

"You know what sells the most? It's the Third Reich stuff," he said.

"People have got a fascination with that period. Doesn't mean to say they are Nazis."

The man, who has been selling military wares for more than a decade, expressed no remorse when the Herald Sun told him people had expressed concern about his trade.

"If I've upset one person, what do they want me to do about it? They've upset me by whingeing about it," he said.

"I couldn't care what people think. I could not care less."

Goods for sale at EK Militaria in Pascoe Vale including original and replica Nazi memorabilia.

When questioned about his SS ring - the symbol of Hitler's Schutzstaffel paramilitary organisation - he said: "That is my business what I wear. It's my prerogative".

The store stocks military relics from many different nations and conflicts.

A Confederate flag hangs in the front window and swastika images hang on the walls.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said the sale of such items needed to be regulated.

"I urge the Andrews Government to either ban or bring in immediate regulation and control of this abhorrent trade," he told the Herald Sun.

"I can't imagine the anguish Holocaust survivors who lost entire families, and the Diggers who fought to defeat Hitler would be feeling right now."

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich has urged the government to step in. Picture: David Geraghty

A man who has lived in the area for five years expressed concern about the types of people the shop was bringing to the area.

"I felt quite shocked and scared to see this shop," the man, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"I do not want symbols of hatred being displayed or sold in my neighbourhood.

"I know that some local people are frightened to walk around this shop because of the people it attracts."

A government spokeswoman said complaints about racial vilification could be directed to the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission or to the Australian Human Right Commission.

"Items that promote hatred and intolerance have no place in Victoria," the spokeswoman said.

"It's disgusting that someone would try to profit from blatant racism."

