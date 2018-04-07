Pascoe revs up to defend State title

ON TRACK: Darren Kane will take to the Mothar Mountain tract tonight in the Super Sedans.

ON TRACK: Darren Kane will take to the Mothar Mountain tract tonight in the Super Sedans.

Motorsports: Defending his State title, which he won in Toowoomba last season, will be Matt Pascoe.

Pascoe has a long list of success on the Mountain and is banking on his knowledge of the track to help him lead home the field tonight.

The Gympie Saloon Car Club is most grateful to Pascoe who, along with his car, has spent most of the past week in the Gympie Central Shopping Centre where the fans have been able to talk with him as well as get a close up view of a championship winning race car.

Probably the most recognised name in the sport of speedway sedan racing is Darren Kane who is fully focused on winning the State title tonight.

He already has the honour of a title win in Gympie by virtue of his win in the 2008 title. He is another who enjoys competing on the Mountain circuit where the full power of the 36 race car is able to be unleashed.

With two previous Queensland Super Sedan Titles and three Super Sedan National Titles to his credit; he is obviously one of the favoured drivers in tonight's racing. The last time that the Queensland State Super Sedan Title was run in Gympie was in 2013 when Victorian Mick Nicola was successful.

Nicola returns tonight attempting to make it back-to-back Mountain Queensland titles. Nicola has three National Super Sedan Titles to his credit. On every occasion that he has raced here, he has performed very well. That is where he intends to end tonight's racing and lead home the field of fancied Queensland cars.

Wayne Randall also has a Queensland State Super Sedan Title win on the Mountain to his credit.

He won that crown in 2003. In a career that spans many seasons, Randall has four Queensland titles to his credit.

Gates open at 3pm, racing at 5pm at 328 Noosa Rd.