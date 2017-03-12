Party planned for Lower Wonga

Hervey Bay's Medieval Reenactment Group will drop in on the good folks at Lower Wonga for their 90th Birthday celebrations of the Lower Wonga hall.

LOWER Wonga will get into the G150 swing of things when the Lower Wonga Hall celebrates it's 90th Birthday later this month.

Mark Saturday March 25 in your diary as a big day with plenty of action on hand from 8am until 2pm and from 7pm to 11pm.

The Heritage Day starts at 8am and will feature a jumping castle, sack races, tug-o-war, three-legged race and more.

Plus the Hervey Bay Medieval Reenactment Group will drop in wearing traditional costumes from the middle ages to provide pageantry to the celebration.

There'll be community group displays and a Car and Motorbike Show.

Then, kicking off at 7pm, get ready to dust off your boots with a good old fashioned bush dance with entertainment by Bushland Boogie.

Costs for the bush dance are $10 per adult and $5 per child (under 16). Or grab a family pass for two adults and four children for $25.

Bring your own alcohol.

This event is part of the Gympie region's G150 celebrations commemorating 150 years since the discovery of gold at Gympie.