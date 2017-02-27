Party Outback at the Kenilworth Hotel

PARTY OUTBACK: The Kenilworth Hotel aims to keep live music in pubs alive.

DUST off your shoulder pads because the Kenilworth Hotel will play host to an 80s themed live music event on Saturday the 18th of March.

The Kenilworth Hotel's Diane Conway said the goal for the event is to become a monthly highlight customers can mark on their calendar.

"Hopefully we will get great support,” she said.

"We have bands booked up to July so far, to run these events once a month.”

Ms Conway said the event aims to keep keep music alive in pubs.

"The event is to get some interest so we can keep booking acts, we will have some duo's playing through dinner and then main acts - some bands will be originals,” she said.

"We also will be getting the two bands on the nights to have a jam together.

The organisers expect around 150 people for the event, and promises to be a good time.

One lucky attendee will also win a prize worthy of a live gig - a Fender guitar.

"We have giveaways, this time it is a fender package and amp,” Ms Conway said.

The Party Outback is on Saturday 18th of March at the Kenilworth Hotel.

Festivities start at 6pm, with a barbecue at 10pm and closes around 11:30pm.

Entry is free.