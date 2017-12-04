Parts of region slammed with more than 100mm in 24 hours

The driver of a ute had to be rescued by emergency services after the vehicle became stranded in flood water.

A SEVERE storm and torrential rain which ripped across the region yesterday inundated some areas with more than 100mm in less than an hour, causing flash flooding and even bringing hail.

While the Bureau of Meteorology does not keep records in the area, one resident reported 120mm falling in Lower Wonga, while at Araluen another resident recorded 95mm falling in 45 minutes.

Veteran also reportedly received more than 70mm in less than 24 hours.

The footpath on Corella Rd, inundated with water. Jacob Carson

In areas the BoM do keep record, by 9am this morning 79mm had fallen on Gympie and the Borumba Dam each, while Goomboorian had 66mm and Glenwood had been drenched by 48mm.

Emergency services also rescued the driver of a ute after their vehicle became stranded in floodwaters on Randwick Rd just before 8.30am.

Heavy rain and flash flooding were not the only extremes brought with the storm.

The severe weather also damaged East Deep Creek Rd, forcing Gympie Regional Council to conduct emergency repairs in the afternoon to keep the road safe and open.

Flooding at the duck ponds near Gympie State High School. Frances Klein

Powerlines were brought down in the storm on Old Maryborough Rd, and power was cut in several parts of the region.

And today could offer up something similar BoM forecaster David Bernard said.

"I won't say it's a carbon copy, but it's still incredibly wet,” he said.

"Up to 100mm again, maybe a bit higher”

Along with the potentially heavy rain, thunderbolts and lightning could also be in the mix.

"Expect to see severe thunderstorm warnings,” he said.

Flooding at Witham Rd, The Dawn. Donna Jones

"People should keep an eye on the radar.”

Sitting at 3.3m high at 7am this morning, the Mary River also remained under watch with rain expected not only in Gympie but across the catchment area.

"There's till the potential for a minor flood,” Mr Bernard said.

"It's still a bit unknown.”

He said the wet weather should clear up tomorrow, but not before one last run of showers and a possible storm in the morning.

Rainfall in the region (24hours to 9am this morning)

Gympie 79mm

Borumba Dam 75mm

Goomboorian 73mm

Glenwood 57mm

Cedar Pocket 51mm

Wolvi 46mm

Sexton 40mm

Imbil 32mm

Dagun 26mm

Pomona 25mm

Kandanga 21mm

Moy Pocket 20mm

Tiaro 18mm

Kin Kin 17mm

Kenilworth 15mm

Maleny 10mm

Mapleton 7mm