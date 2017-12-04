Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parts of region slammed with more than 100mm in 24 hours

The driver of a ute had to be rescued by emergency services after the vehicle became stranded in flood water.
The driver of a ute had to be rescued by emergency services after the vehicle became stranded in flood water. Tena M Burron
scott kovacevic
by

A SEVERE storm and torrential rain which ripped across the region yesterday inundated some areas with more than 100mm in less than an hour, causing flash flooding and even bringing hail.

While the Bureau of Meteorology does not keep records in the area, one resident reported 120mm falling in Lower Wonga, while at Araluen another resident recorded 95mm falling in 45 minutes.

Veteran also reportedly received more than 70mm in less than 24 hours.

The footpath on Corella Rd, inundated with water.
The footpath on Corella Rd, inundated with water. Jacob Carson

In areas the BoM do keep record, by 9am this morning 79mm had fallen on Gympie and the Borumba Dam each, while Goomboorian had 66mm and Glenwood had been drenched by 48mm.

Emergency services also rescued the driver of a ute after their vehicle became stranded in floodwaters on Randwick Rd just before 8.30am.

Heavy rain and flash flooding were not the only extremes brought with the storm.

The severe weather also damaged East Deep Creek Rd, forcing Gympie Regional Council to conduct emergency repairs in the afternoon to keep the road safe and open.

Flooding at the duck ponds near Gympie State High School.
Flooding at the duck ponds near Gympie State High School. Frances Klein

Powerlines were brought down in the storm on Old Maryborough Rd, and power was cut in several parts of the region.

And today could offer up something similar BoM forecaster David Bernard said.

"I won't say it's a carbon copy, but it's still incredibly wet,” he said.

"Up to 100mm again, maybe a bit higher”

Along with the potentially heavy rain, thunderbolts and lightning could also be in the mix.

"Expect to see severe thunderstorm warnings,” he said.

Flooding at Witham Rd, The Dawn.
Flooding at Witham Rd, The Dawn. Donna Jones

"People should keep an eye on the radar.”

Sitting at 3.3m high at 7am this morning, the Mary River also remained under watch with rain expected not only in Gympie but across the catchment area.

"There's till the potential for a minor flood,” Mr Bernard said.

"It's still a bit unknown.”

He said the wet weather should clear up tomorrow, but not before one last run of showers and a possible storm in the morning.

Rainfall in the region (24hours to 9am this morning)

  • Gympie 79mm
  • Borumba Dam 75mm
  • Goomboorian 73mm
  • Glenwood 57mm
  • Cedar Pocket 51mm
  • Wolvi 46mm
  • Sexton 40mm
  • Imbil 32mm
  • Dagun 26mm
  • Pomona 25mm
  • Kandanga 21mm
  • Moy Pocket 20mm
  • Tiaro 18mm
  • Kin Kin 17mm
  • Kenilworth 15mm
  • Maleny 10mm
  • Mapleton 7mm

Related Items

Topics:  bom flash flooding forecast gympie weather mary river

Gympie Times
Netflix hack transforms your favourite shows

Netflix hack transforms your favourite shows

WE ALREADY know about Netflix’s “secret codes” that reveal hidden content, but that hack seems minuscule compared to what one internet user just discovered.

Tractor hits pole in wet weather crash

The scene of the wet crash on Windermere Rd.

Road will be closed off while repairs are carried out

QLD STORMS: Severe weather forecast for much of the state

Flash flooding in Rockhampton. Farm St.

Expect severe thunderstorms bringing possible flash flooding today.

UPDATE: Driver rescued from flash flooding in Gympie region

Flooding at Witham Rd, The Dawn.

Heavy rain is headed for the Gympie region

Local Partners