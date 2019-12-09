Partner, sister watched as plane crashed

Pilot Peter Dore was killed when his plane crashed. Picture: Rob Black / The Observer

A WOMAN filming her neighbour flying his plane over her farm listened in horror as it crashed moments later, killing him and his passenger, south-east of Gladstone on Sunday.

Peter Dore, 60, and his passenger, 71, understood to be his brother-in-law, died after the light plane crashed at a private property on Round Hill Rd at Captain Creek, near Agnes Water, just before 7am.

Police said initial investigations had shown the plane was attempting a landing when it collided with trees on the property and fell straight to the ground.

It's unclear what happened in the moments before the two-seater ultralight Zenith crashed, but Mr Dore's friends said he was a pilot who took safety seriously.

His shocked partner and sister were watching and neighbour Kathy Robertson-Cipak said she filmed the plane moments before the crash happened.

Police investigate the plane wreckage. Picture: 9 News Queensland

"l was filming Peter flying over us this morning because it's something all my family love to see as we all wave to him," Ms Robertson-Cipak told The Courier-Mail.

"Not for a second did l think it was his last flight. We heard the crash seconds later and raced from our farm to his. Sadly, for our friend it was too late. His brother-in-law died soon after."

"We have no words for his beautiful partner and his sister who sadly saw the whole nightmare unfold."

Ms Robertson-Cipak said Mr Dore was not only a great neighbour, but a "genuine bloody awesome guy" who would "give the shirt off his back". He worked in the ­mining industry.

"He loved to surf here in Agnes when he was home from work in the mines," she said. "He loved live music with get-togethers at his property. He's going to leave behind kids, grandkids, a beautiful girlfriend. Our close-knit group of neighbours will feel his absence. We as a family will ­endeavour to support his grief stricken family anyway we can," Ms Robertson-Cipak said.

Mr Dore had moved from Agnes Waters and bought his property about two years ago and had built his airstrip.

"Pete was the epitome of an awesome pilot," Ms Robertson-Cipak said.

"It was safety No.1 all of the time.

"He knew what he was doing," she said.

Police said both the men died at the scene.

"Forensic Crash Unit officers will investigate the cause of the crash and prepare a report for the Coroner," the statement said.