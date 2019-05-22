Part of Mary St to close so old pavers can be replaced

Broken pavers at the Mary St Monkland St intersection will be repaired this weekend, but it means closing part of Mary St for most of the day.

Broken pavers at the Mary St Monkland St intersection will be repaired this weekend, but it means closing part of Mary St for most of the day. Troy Jegers

TRAFFIC through Mary St will be blocked on Sunday when council repairs pavers near the intersection of Monkland St and Mary St.

In order for council staff to do this safely, the entrance to Mary Street between Monkland Street and Smithfield Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7am on Sunday, however pedestrian access will still be maintained.

Council said today these necessary works were designed to improve the safety, function and look of Mary Street and have been scheduled to minimise disruption to road users and the Mary Street business community.

Vehicles can still access Mary Street, from Smithfield Street. It is anticipated these works will be complete within the day. For more information, contact Council on 1300 307 800.