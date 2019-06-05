Parole for grave marijuana crime

CAUGHT: A marijuana grower was caught with three hessian bags of his crop drying at Neerdie, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

A MAN caught drying his marijuana crop at Neerdie cemetery on April 28, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing a large quantity of the drug, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police found him with three hessian bags of drying marijuana plants, totalling 2.765kg of plant material. Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted there was no alleged commerciality and the plants were wet and with roots and stems included.

He imposed eight months jail with immediate parole, after noting his criminal record.