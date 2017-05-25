Parkside Early Learning Centre welcomes new teacher

A FRESH FACE: Letitia Schepperson is the new teacher at Parkside Child Care.

PARKSIDE Early Learning Centre has a new teacher and a new way of learning.

Letitia Schepperson, 29, completed her studies in early childhood at Central Queensland University and is committed to the improvement of education for young children.

Centre Director Teresa Taylor said the appointment of Schepperson is key in ensuring the education of the students.

"The additional teacher was for the purpose of our current teacher is retiring at the end of the year and our kindy enrolments are continually increasing.” Ms Taylor said.

Ms Schepperson is a mother of two daughters and said helping young children grow is her passion.

"Anybody who knows me knows this is my passion,” she said.

"I always go home feeling happy and loved. Every day is rewarding.”

The centre is adopting digital technology and language to ease the students' transition into primary school, and Ms Schepperson is key to that transition.

"We use digital technology and that flows into primary school education.

"It gives them a headstart. and we are also learning a bit of Spanish at the moment.

"It is all about learning through play. We believe in being engaging.”

Ms Schepperson would like to see early childhood teachers respected by the community as much as their primary and secondary peers.

"I would like to see early childhood teachers respected as much as primary or secondary teachers.”