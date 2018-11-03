Parker family bats for 6th fishing classic

WHOOPER: Ethan Parker, 9, will hope this decent size Australian bass will get him over the line to take out the junior title of the Mary Valley Fishing Classic.

FISHING: The Parker Family from the Gold Coast are one of the many families that took park in the Mary Valley Fishing Classic at Borumba Dam this weekend.

Glen, Carly and Ethan have been taking part in the event since the competition started in 2012.

"It is just a good family fishing event. Got Ethan into boating, camping and fishing,” Glenn said.

"Always good to leave the busyness of the city behind.”

Despite being only nine, Ethan is one to look out for and has a few competition wins under his belt.

"I have a few trophies back at home and some tackle kits and fishing rods I have won,” Ethan said.

"We started fishing early on Saturday morning and I caught the first fish in my family to catch a fish.”

An annual event for the Parkers, they welcomed its return this year and will have some competition for the top prize.

"We will definitely be here next year and try and bring more people up,” Glen said.

"We will have to see how we go for the top prize because there are some monster fish getting about but we will see how Ethan goes.”

Ethan has been an angler for five years and it is not just fish he targets.

"I tried catching sharks and I really enjoyed it because it was something different to catch,” he said.

"There was one I reeled in which was about my size and almost pulled me in which was a bit exciting.”

The Gympie Times will have all the coverage and results, so be sure to keep up to date on our website.