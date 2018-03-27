Park owner says council is intimidating, harassing her

Richard Kemp and his partner Emma Noble allege the Gympie Regional Council is harassing them over their caravan park lease in Gympie.

Letter to the Editor by Emma Noble

Caravan park owner's struggle with council

I REFER to the article published on Page 14 of last Saturday's paper (The Gympie Times, March 24, 2018) regarding plans for a new RV park at the Tozer St Rattler depot.

I am currently in negotiations with Gympie Regional Council over the termination of my caravan park lease.

So far this has cost me over $50,000. GRC has been overcharging my council rates for the last five years and the last nine months have been a nightmare of frivolous and vexatious claims.

This is intimidation and harassment of the worst kind.

My partner and I have spent over $200,000 building a brand new house on-site because we thought we would be living in it for the next 30 years.

Emma Noble,

Gympie

RATTLER PAIN WILL BE A GAIN ONE DAY

THERE is quite a large amount of negativity regarding the cost of getting the Rattler back on track. In my view the cost of not getting this iconic train back to the Mary Valley will be much more.

Certainly it may cost ratepayers a few dollars in the start-up period, but the small townships in the Valley will benefit hugely.

Whether the train will ever get to Imbil again is anybody's guess, but the aim of the MVHR should be to make that happen.

I sometimes wonder if those people against this project ever supported it before it closed? Probably not.

The Valley Rattler Steam Train is a fun and historic way to see the gorgeous Gympie countryside. Eric Taylor

There was obviously a deal of mismanagement in its previous life - hopefully that has now been addressed and mistakes learned.

Most of the people now involved are volunteers, giving of their time and expertise very willingly. They deserve all the support that we, Gympie residents can give them.

The club that I am a member of had a very enjoyable morning tea and information session at the refurbished Gympie Station Cafe recently.

The work put into this project is a credit to all concerned.

Mary Valley Rattler

It's popularity is obvious as the parking lot always seems to be full.

Our family is spread out from New Zealand to Canada and the UK.

Every time we had overseas visitors in the past we took them to Imbil and back on the Rattler.

The feedback was positive and a little envious that we had that attraction right here. Every stop along the way took some of their money and some of ours too.

To keep the train fare at an affordable level upon resumption of the service is a must.

The big winners will be the Mary Valley townships, and ultimately the whole region.

We all know that publicly funded entities never run at a profit, for lots of reasons. Maybe it's inexperience in the real world of business, maybe it is unreasonable and largely unnecessary bureaucracy that gets in the way.

Mary Valley Rattler Deep Creek Bridge in Gympie.

I admit it hurts to see all these "levies” on our rates bills, but I am confident that the pain will turn to gain in the long run. I am a steam train buff having grown up in that era and have been lucky enough to travel on some of the world's iconic trains around the world. It would be a great shame to stop new generations from enjoying that experience.

Michael Jeffries,

Araluen

Lamb murders through an ambo's eyes

I READ with interest Ron Donald's contribution in The Gympie Times and remember the Lamb murders.

I was told Mrs Lamb became a social worker while in care and her daughter was taken to see her all the time which we thought was hard for the 12-year-old (I think she was).

Ambulance superintendent Ron Lawrence went out to the property and attended to the situation.

He never mentioned details to me.

I went to a meeting with the wife of the police officer who went with Ron.

She asked me how Ron was and I said okay.

She then told me her husband had to have three weeks off work to recover.

I spoke to Ron and he said the only white thing in the cot of the little child was her white teeth - she had been hacked so much.

The QATB didn't have counselling and support for the ambulance system in those days.

The men had to just get on with it.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie