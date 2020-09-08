Menu
News

PARK ATTACK: Man faces court over life-threatening assault

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN accused of a violent assault, that left another man in an induced coma, has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Wade Joel Sangwell, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday facing one charge of grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege the assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park in Tiaro, where the victim was camping with relatives.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

The matter was adjourned for committal mention on November 3.

Mr Sangwell remains on bail.

