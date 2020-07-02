Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends
Celebrity

Paris Hilton debuts ridiculous face mask

by Andrew Bucklow
2nd Jul 2020 2:48 PM

Paris Hilton has set the standard for pointless (albeit fashionable) face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesswoman, 39, donned a diamanté mesh face mask as she stepped out to dinner with her boyfriend Carter Reum and friends in Los Angeles.

It's likely the mesh mask would do little to protect Hilton from coronavirus which has ravaged California with more than 223,000 confirmed cases and more than 5900 deaths.

Hilton has actually been selling her own range of face masks on her website featuring some of her iconic sayings, including "loves it", "that's hot" and "sliving" (a blend of "slaying" and "living").

Paris Hilton is selling her own range of face masks.
Paris Hilton is selling her own range of face masks.

Hilton revealed earlier this week that she had been quarantining with her boyfriend Carter Reum who she has been dating since the end of last year.

"We both are business people, so we do our work during the day and then at night we cook together and watch movies and play with the puppy," she told Vogue Australia. "It's just been an amazing time to be together and I'm really enjoying it."

She added: "I'm used to being on a plane and travelling over 250 days of the year, so I've never in my life, since I was a kid, had this much time off."

 

Originally published as Paris Hilton debuts ridiculous face mask

More Stories

Show More
celebrity coronavirus fashion paris hilton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Someone will die': Businessman defiant in free air fight

        premium_icon 'Someone will die': Businessman defiant in free air fight

        News A Rainbow Beach businessman is refusing to back down in a stoush with the State Govt over free air for 4WDs

        BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

        premium_icon BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

        News Gympie council has named its replacement for controversial CEO Bernard Smith

        Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

        premium_icon Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

        Entertainment Caloundra Music Festival announces event cancellation

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies died in the shocking attack