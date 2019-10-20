Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

A LITTLE girl lies in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car last night in the yard of a Rockhampton home.

At 8.21pm, paramedics were called to a private residence at West Rockhampton to reports of a low speed "vehicle and pedestrian" incident.

The incident was described by a police spokesperson as a "tragic accident in the yard of a home where a child has been injured".

Paramedics treated the toddler for head and abdominal injuries, and she was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition. Critical care paramedics were on board for transport.