Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl lies in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car last night in the yard of a Rockhampton home.

At 8.21pm, paramedics were called to a private residence at West Rockhampton to reports of a low speed "vehicle and pedestrian" incident.

The incident was described by a police spokesperson as a "tragic accident in the yard of a home where a child has been injured".

Paramedics treated the toddler for head and abdominal injuries, and she was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition. Critical care paramedics were on board for transport.

editors picks queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian west rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    POWER 30 2019: Meet the 12 new faces on this year's list

    premium_icon POWER 30 2019: Meet the 12 new faces on this year's list

    News The youngest member ever joins this year's list.

    Brain injury blamed after Gympie man forgets court date

    premium_icon Brain injury blamed after Gympie man forgets court date

    News 'I've got concerns about him turning up next time.'

    10 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

    premium_icon 10 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

    News Man, 68, put marijuana in his tea to give himself an appetite.

    Man, 46, charged over alleged bakery heist

    premium_icon Man, 46, charged over alleged bakery heist

    News Detectives arrest Parrearra man, 46, over alleged bakery armed robbery.