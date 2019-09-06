FIGHT VIDEO: Parents rage over Maroochy High punishment

ANGRY parents of a boy suspended over a schoolyard fight say the Coast school has turned its back on its own anti-bullying message.

Footage of their 13-year-old's August 21 fight with a fellow Maroochydore State High student was filmed by another student.

The short clip showed the boys scuffling while a voice from behind the camera repeatedly said "no tackling".

Mt Coolum resident Fraser Sheppard, the stepfather of the taller boy Ty, said his son had long been bullied and was defending himself in the footage.

Two Maroochydore State High School students fight on school grounds.

He said his son had told him after the fight to expect a call from the school because he would be in trouble.

He said about a week-and-half had passed when he found out his son had been suspended for three days.

"This was just the final straw," Mr Sheppard said.

"When my wife came back from the school I was just dumbfounded."

He said his son obtained the footage.

"As soon as this video emerged (I thought) 'this is not right'."

"It's bloody unfair the way he is being treated."

He said the school did get a strong anti-bullying message across.

"Then the school has just turned around an downplayed it.

"He was getting punched in the head."

He said his son was currently serving his suspension.

"He wants to go back to school today.

"He loves going to school."

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the school was aware the incident was filmed.

She declined to respond to questions about the disciplinary action taken against Ty or any other student involved, for privacy reasons.

Mr Sheppard said as far as he knew, two other students had also been suspended.

"Maroochydore State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," the spokeswoman said.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority."

She said the school acted in line with its responsible behaviour plan for students to manage the incident.

"Maroochydore State High School does not tolerate bullying and violence and has implemented a range of pastoral care programs and initiatives across all year levels and participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

"The school has also implemented a school-wide positive education program that explicitly teaches students expected behaviours, including anti-bullying.

She said the school also offered support to students through a range of support staff.

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.

"Maroochydore State High School continues to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."