Parents ‘overwhelmed’ as son recovers from shocking burns

Parents Karissa and Jimmy Head have been overwhelmed by the community support for their son Bodie as he embarks on a long road to recovery from severe burns to his legs

A GROUNDSWELL of community support continues to buoy the family of young Woombye Snakes footballer Bodie Head as he embarks on a long road to recovery.

Bodie, 9, suffered full thickness burns to most of his right leg - worsening to his ankle, foot and toes - and had severe burns to his left leg following an accident during a family day trip to a camping site near Gympie earlier this month.

With parents Karissa and Jimmy out of work to be by his side, a GoFundMe page was set up by Bodie's uncle Daniel Head and family friend Melanie Collett.

It raised $13,000 within the first 48 hours and has since grown to sit at $25,000 of the $40,000 goal.

"They've (parents) been overwhelmed by all the support they're getting, lots of people have put their hand up and donated and have been sending nice messages and things like that," Mr Head said.

He said plans were in the pipeline to raffle off surfboards and other items in coming weeks to further support the family, with a dedicated fundraising Facebook page also set to be established.

Since the accident, Mr Head said Bodie had taken small steps in recovery, but still faced a tough road ahead.

"He's coming along and getting better but he's going through a bit of a tough time at the moment because he's got to do physio sessions and they're pretty painful for him," he said.

"He had his first skin graft (on his right leg) on Monday, and he goes back into theatre tomorrow (June 29) for them to have look at how all the skin is taking and whether it's worked or not."

He said it was unknown how long Bodie, who has already been in Brisbane Children's Hospital for more than three weeks, will have to remain in hospital for.

He said once Bodie was discharged he would still be seen as an outpatient for years to come.

As such, Mr Head expected Bodie's parents Karissa and Jimmy would be out of work until at least the end of the year.

Despite the situation, he said Bodie had been trying to stay positive.

"He's gotten a bit better, he was pretty rattled at the start of it because he thought he was going to lose his foot," he said.

"But, the physio has started doing sessions with him now and they've told him that if everything goes well and he works hard in the sessions he will be able to walk and run and eventually play soccer and all that again so that sort of perked him a little bit.

"He's been getting out of bed and rolling around in his wheelchair and playing a bit of UNO and things like so that's sort of picked their spirits up a little.

"He is getting better but it's going to be a very long, slow process."

