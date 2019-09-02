Parents of brain-damaged baby plead guilty to child cruelty

THE husband and wife accused of injuring their two-week-old son leaving him with severe brain damage have pleaded guilty to child cruelty.

The pair changed their plea after the Crown prosecutors dropped grievous bodily harm charges on the third day of a trial in the Southport District Court.

The couple, who cannot be named in order to protect their two children, have been granted bail until they are sentenced.

Judge Catherine Muir adjourned the matter until September 12.

The pair have asked for time to get psychological reports completed before they are sentenced.

The couple did not provide adequate medical care to their two-week-old son between September 28 and October 13, 2014 after he received severe head injuries.

It is not clear how those injuries occurred.

Both the woman and man quietly replied guilty when asked how they pleaded on the child cruelty charge.

They sat side by side in the dock, looking down and appearing upset.

The man pleaded guilty to injuring his baby daughter about two years before his son was injured.

That incident left the girl with fractured ribs and a torn frenulum in her mouth which is only visible if she opens her mouth.

The children are both now in care.