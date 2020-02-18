Parents of 5 busted growing greenhouse of pot

A VICTORY Heights couple who share five children together were busted growing marijuana plants in a backyard greenhouse.

Alexander Karl Kroenert, 30, a volunteer junior soccer coach and his partner Stacey-Anne Louise Sutton, 29, who had a history of drug trafficking, were caught with several metre-high plants they produced to fund their own habit “because it worked out cheaper” than buying.

The couple decided to start producing the drug in August last year, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday when the accused appeared beside each other on three drug-related charges each.

When police searched their home on January 23 this year, they uncovered a 48 gram bag of marijuana in their bedside drawer alongside a coffee grinder and digital scales and a bag of marijuana seeds.

BUSTED: Alexander Karl Kroenert and Stacey-Anne Louise Sutton were caught growing marijuana in a make-shift greenhouse in their Victory Heights back yard. Photo: Facebook

In the back yard a makeshift greenhouse contained nine marijuana plants between one and two meters high.

The couple had been buying an ounce of marijuana each week, their lawyer told the court, that they were dividing into two to three parcels to make it last longer.

The seeds, they said, had been found on their driveway.

The couple both pleaded guilty to three charges each, one each of producing and possessing drugs and one charge of possessing drug utensils.

Sutton had previously been jailed for drug trafficking, which was suspended after serving nine months of a two year sentence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan recorded no conviction for Kroenert, who was put on a $150 good behaviour bond for four months, provided he attended drug diversion therapy.

He was also fined $250.

Sutton, was charged $400 and a conviction was recorded.

Both parties had co-operated with police during the search, the court heard.

The items were forfeited.