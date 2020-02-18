Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parents of 5 busted growing greenhouse of pot

Frances Klein
18th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTORY Heights couple who share five children together were busted growing marijuana plants in a backyard greenhouse.

Alexander Karl Kroenert, 30, a volunteer junior soccer coach and his partner Stacey-Anne Louise Sutton, 29, who had a history of drug trafficking, were caught with several metre-high plants they produced to fund their own habit “because it worked out cheaper” than buying.

The couple decided to start producing the drug in August last year, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday when the accused appeared beside each other on three drug-related charges each.

When police searched their home on January 23 this year, they uncovered a 48 gram bag of marijuana in their bedside drawer alongside a coffee grinder and digital scales and a bag of marijuana seeds.

BUSTED: Alexander Karl Kroenert and Stacey-Anne Louise Sutton were caught growing marijuana in a make-shift greenhouse in their Victory Heights back yard. Photo: Facebook
BUSTED: Alexander Karl Kroenert and Stacey-Anne Louise Sutton were caught growing marijuana in a make-shift greenhouse in their Victory Heights back yard. Photo: Facebook

In the back yard a makeshift greenhouse contained nine marijuana plants between one and two meters high.

The couple had been buying an ounce of marijuana each week, their lawyer told the court, that they were dividing into two to three parcels to make it last longer.

The seeds, they said, had been found on their driveway.

The couple both pleaded guilty to three charges each, one each of producing and possessing drugs and one charge of possessing drug utensils.

Sutton had previously been jailed for drug trafficking, which was suspended after serving nine months of a two year sentence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan recorded no conviction for Kroenert, who was put on a $150 good behaviour bond for four months, provided he attended drug diversion therapy.

He was also fined $250.

Sutton, was charged $400 and a conviction was recorded.

Both parties had co-operated with police during the search, the court heard.

The items were forfeited.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

        premium_icon WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

        News A snake catcher has warned of the dangers of letting cats outside after footage shows him catching a massive python who feasted on a family pet.

        Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

        premium_icon Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

        News Man 'pinned' under tractor after hinterland rollover

        Kitten’s miracle facial reconstruction after horror injury

        premium_icon Kitten’s miracle facial reconstruction after horror injury

        News The unwanted Gympie kitten has a new chance at a happy life after reaching the kind...

        Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        premium_icon Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        Weather Storms and heavy rain to end the week