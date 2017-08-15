Parents not happy over man's drug crop at their place

A man charged with growing marijuana at his parents place is not too popular at home, a court has been told.

A BAUPLE man who used his parents' property to grow marijuana for his own use was "not popular with them at the moment,” Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The court was told David Allan Littlejohn, who normally lived in Maryborough for work reasons, had been found in possession of some marijuana, pipes, methamphetamine, seedlings and growing equipment, when police raided the property on July 24.

Littlejohn, 45, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana and possessing methamphetamine, along with smoking implements and growing equipment.

Littlejohn's legal representative Greg Wildie said the marijuana was for Littlejohn's own use and there was "no suggestion of any commercial intent.

"It was more a home horticultural effort which had been more successful than he intended,” Mr Wildie told the court.

"He was using a shed on his parents' property and is not popular with them at the moment.

"He is under some family pressure (to abstain in future),” Mr Wildie said.

Magistrate Mr Ross Woodford fined Littlejohn $1200 and ordered the seized equipment and implements be forfeited.

In another matter before the court, a Southside woman found her history aggravated the punishment for a less serious offence, which did not involve production.

Patrina Mary Alexander, 44, was fined $1500 after she pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and utensils when police raided her home on July 28.

Mr Woodford told her there was not a great deal of the drug, but she had previous history.