Parents give evidence in rape trial of big brother

The parents of a 29-year-old Gympie region man accused of raping his younger sister 15 times testified in the District Court trial yesterday and said the children had a very “normal” relationship.

The accused man has pleaded not guilty to the rape charges and one charge of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

His sister gave her evidence of the alleged events ranging from 2001 to 2010, via a video recording on Monday, the first day of the trial. MORE DETAILS HERE

On Tuesday, the man’s mother described her son as a “quiet” boy who struggled with literacy as he was dyslexic but never got into trouble at school.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic about sexual education when the children were younger, the defendant’s mother said she always told them from a young age that “their bodies were their own and no one was allowed to touch them”.

“Sometimes I felt that I was over protective about it because I wanted to protect my kids,” she said.

The mother also told the court the children had a close relationship throughout their childhood and played together unsupervised in various locations on their property.

When asked about the first time the victim had told her mother about the incidents, the mother recalled that she was older than 17.

“She came bursting through the door and told me that [the defendant] had sexually assaulted her,” she said.

When the victim returned from an overseas trip she revealed to her mother that her brother had raped her, the court heard.

After that, the defendant had gone to his parents’ house and his mother confronted him.

He told her “they were young and they didn’t know what they were doing”, to which she replied, “Yes you did.”

When the defendant’s father was called to the stand and asked if he ever noticed anything inappropriate about the sibling’s relationship he said he did not.

The victim’s Year 11 friend also testified and told the court the victim was “very hurt by it” and “too scared to tell anyone”.

The defendant chose not to give evidence. The trial is expected to conclude today.

