Parents forking out almost $4000 on back to school supplies

Queensland parents are forking out almost $4000 to send their kids back to school, new data has revealed. Pictured here are Gympie State High School's 2020 leaders.

Queensland parents are spending almost $4000 per child on back to school supplies this year, new RACQ data has revealed.

New RACQ Bank research revealed one third of Queensland parents have been putting their kids’ school expenses on a credit card, and one quarter of parents admitted their children went without the most expensive items.

Queensland parents spent an average of $3,751 per child on education per year, including $2,715 spent for prep students, $3,224 in primary school and $4,612 in high school.

RACQ Bank spokesperson Lucinda Ross said 65 per cent of parents surveyed admitted back to school costs were difficult to afford because they came straight after Christmas.

“To shell out almost $4,000 on back to school essentials is tough on families, particularly if you have a number of kids to prepare,” Ms Ross said.

“As a result, many parents are putting the bulk of back to school expenses on credit card, unfortunately starting the year playing catch up.”

Ms Ross said parents and carers should start putting away small amounts into savings now to help ease financial burdens in 2022.

“It may sound premature to some, given this school year hasn’t started yet, but now really is the time to plan ahead for next year’s school fees and supplies,” she said.

“When you start to look at your budget, develop a savings plan for things like Christmas, birthdays and big bills, and include next year’s back to school expenses too.”

“Set yourself a budget to save and make a note to check out mid-year sales for great deals on items students regularly need like school shoes, and big ticket items like laptops.

“By putting these on lay-by during the end of financial year sales you could save money and the headache of shopping for these items in January with everyone else.

“Also, check out second hand uniform stores to grab a bargain – you might be able to sell uniforms your kids no longer fit to offset the costs of new ones.”