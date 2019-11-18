Parents desperate for answers after beloved son’s death

Karl Scherf was found 24 hours after he was reported missing. He was last seen struggling to swim off Woody Point Jetty.

While Karl Scherf's family may never know what led him to venture into the water last Thursday afternoon they are thankful for all those who spent hours searching for him.

Scherf, a 34-year-old Woody Point man, was reported missing on Thursday night - just hours earlier two Peninsula residents had reported to police they had seen a man struggling to swim in the water off Woody Point Jetty.

PolAir, police, coast guard volunteers and community members searched the water and nearby areas for the swimmer.

Karl's mother Pam and father Bill were unaware this search was taking place.

They had at first thought their son, a talented remedial massage therapist, had a late client, but became suspicious when he didn't show up for dinner.

After not being able to find him in the house they checked their security camera footage, which showed Karl walking away from the house in nothing but a pair of jeans.

The family called police, fearing that maybe someone had accosted him while he was out on a walk

A portrait of Karl Scherf, painted by his mother Pam.

"Something just felt wrong," Pam said.

"It was out of character, I knew something was wrong."

The next morning while out searching for him Pam began to wonder if the police helicopter she could see circling was searching for her son.

By the end of the day, just 24 hours after he had gone missing, Karl's body had been found.

"We waited all day but hadn't heard anything," Pam said.

"They came that night, two police officers, and gave us the bad news.

"I just can't believe it."

Pam said she was brought to tears at the thought of how many people had searched for her son.

"They are all wonderful," she said.

Pam said since receiving the bad news she had received nothing but love from neighbours, friends and family.

Karl Scherf is being remembered as kind, loving man who would do anything for anyone.

"My house looks like a flower shop, he will be missed by so many," she said.

Karl was the youngest of five children.

He grew up on the Peninsula, attending Humpybong State School and Redcliffe State High School.

Karl became a massage therapist so he could help people.

His eldest brother Damion said he was "just a really loving person".

"He just cared about people. We will just miss our brother and having him here," he said.

Pam said Karl was known to mow the neighbour's lawns and would ride his electric bike to Deception Bay to give massage treatments to elderly patients.

He loved to sing and was working on his first novel as well.

"I'll miss the conversation, walking together, he liked to talk about anything and would always build me up," Pam said.

"He used to do all my housework, I'll miss that too.

"He was not perfect, but he was a good boy."

A memorial service will be held for Karl at the hall on the corner of Gynther and Morris roads at Rothwell at 11am on Saturday.