'Parents are kicking Gympie kids out of home'

Homelessness Week is held throughout the first week of August each year.

GROWING up is supposed to be a time of fun and hope.

But for some of Gympie's youth it is nothing but a cause of stress and despair, and Georgianna Manthey has witnessed it first hand.

"One young girl... her mum was just waiting for her 16th birthday to kick her out,” the manager of Community Action House Youth Crisis Centre said.

Nor was this youth the only one to experience what Miss Manthey said was a trend that had developed in the past decade.

"Ten years ago it was rebelling (that caused a lot of youth homelessness),” she said.

"But now what we're finding is at the age of 16... the parents are kicking them out.

"It's not that they're doing anything.

"Everybody jumps to that conclusion, but often that's not the case at all.”

And once they were out, Miss Manthey said there were few places to go.

"We need transitional housing for young people,” she said, noting the crisis centre's 13 available rooms were "always full”.

"Real estate agents aren't willing to take them on board.” The other options were backlogged social housing, or with family and friends whom, she said, they may have been fleeing in the first place.

Jada Burns, who has been cooking for and supporting the region's homeless for the past few years, said there was a divide in the homeless population which was cause for concern.

Among the older demographic she's met "guys who were millionaires”.

"One guy was one of the founders of Boral Bricks,” Mrs Burns said of the older demographic.

"He got told he had cancer and he had six months to live, and now he's homeless.

"Some are so talented, they've got so many tickets under their belts, they've got degrees.

"But it's really the young ones... who've got no education, they've got nothing behind them except drugs, and that's sad.”

This itself was a cyclical issue within youth homelessness which was difficult to break, Miss Manthey said.

"How do you expect a young person to continue with their education and hold down a job when they don't know where they'll be living?”

She said some of the region's support networks were working, "but it needs to be improved”.