Long wait for digital NAPLAN results

Parents and schools will still have to wait months for this year’s NAPLAN results

DESPITE almost 500 Queensland schools taking NAPLAN online this year, results won't be released any faster.

Parents and teachers will have to wait months to see whether their kids are performing well or struggling in key areas.

The lag in the release of results has been an often criticised part of the national literacy and numeracy tests.

One of the benefits of NAPLAN going online which was spruiked by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) was speeding up the delivery of results.

About half of the schools across the country are undertaking NAPLAN online this year, but with the other half sticking with pen and paper tests the timing of the release of the results won't change.

An ACARA spokesman said a faster turnaround of results for schools would be possible once all schools were online, due to occur next year.

"Reports to parents will this year be issued around the same time as previous years," he said.

Meanwhile a large number of Queensland teachers have been giving kids letters telling them NAPLAN does not assess "what makes you exceptional and unique".

Many schools have shared similar sentiments echoing a viral letter which has been doing the rounds for years which tell kids tests can't measure how kind, special or talented in other areas they may be.