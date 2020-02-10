Parasite movie house is stunning

Parasite blitzed the competition at the Oscars including the coveted Best Picture gong – and 60 per cent of it is based in this amazing built-for-purpose house.

Parasite just blitzed the competition to win four Oscars including the coveted Best Picture gong - and 60 per cent of it is based in this amazing built-for-purpose house.

Promotional picture of house of filming of Parasite inside the purpose-built home. Source: Instagram/parasitemovie.

Film director Bong Joon Ho - who has walked away with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Picture at the Oscars - based the biggest chunk of his "tragicomedy" in a house that was specially built for the movie.

His goal was to show that "for people of different circumstances to live together in the same space is not easy", he said in a statement on the movie.

"It is increasingly the case in this sad world that humane relationships based on coexistence or symbiosis cannot hold, and one group is pushed into a parasitic relationship with another."

The space was designed around ensuring cameras and crew could operate easily. Source: Instagram/parasitemovie.

Dubbed a "pitch-black modern fairytale", the movie involve the Park family members who are rich and the Kim Family who definitely are not.

"Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity … The Kims provide "indispensable" luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' new-found comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out,."

The majority of the movie is shot in the Park's sleek modern home, built on a parking lot to accommodate cameras and film crew.

The design is around boxes. Source: Instagram/parasitemovie.

"More than 60 per cent of the film takes place within the Park family home, a lavish building which is supposed to be designed by a famous architect in the film."

"An extensive open set captures the visual contrast between the gleaming, well-designed surfaces of the house and the earthy tones of the semi-basement."

A press statement said two different worlds were created through production design to depict this.

"The spaces in which Parasite takes place are intimately connected with the overall themes of the work," it said.

Mr Bong used "a combination of location shooting and an open set" to create "a unique and convincing space in which to launch the film".

Sleek concrete and opulent metals in the Park home. Source: Instagram/parasitemovie.

Part of it takes place outside and in "the squalid semibasement flat where the main protagonists live". That home "is located within a community that represents the struggling classes".

"To further emphasise the distance between the two worlds, the road between the two is portrayed as a winding series of stairways linking the elevated, rich community of the Parks and the working-class neighbourhood below."

"In the midst of such a world, who can point their finger at a struggling family, locked in a fight for survival, and call them parasites? It's not that they were parasites from the start. They are our neighbours, friends and colleagues, who have merely been pushed to the edge of a precipice," a Neon statement said.

The playroom of the Park family from the Parasite movie. Source: Instagram/parasitemovie.

Beautiful open shelving from the Parasite movie. Source: Instagram/parasitemovie.