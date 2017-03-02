'Paranoid' man had machete for defence

A KILKIVAN man, who had been diagnosed as suffering paranoia and depression, held a machete in his hand when trying to recover his car because he feared for his life, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Thomas Robert Williams, 29, suffered mental health issues including paranoia and depression, his solicitor told the court.

The court was told police had dropped a charge of going armed in public and substituted possession of a knife, in the form of a machete, which Williams had in his hand on November 23.

Police told the court Williams had attended a business premises, armed with the machete at 11.20am.

Police had later seen him driving at Corella and checks had shown he was disqualified.

Williams' solicitor said Williams believed the car had been stolen and was being stripped. He was approached by a large man and feared for his life.

Williams was fined $300, disqualified from driving for three years and given a three month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.