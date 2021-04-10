Menu
A rescue operation is under way at Mount Ngungun after a young man reportedly fell 40m while rock climbing.
Paramedics winched to rock climber with ‘critical injuries’

Tom Threadingham
Tegan Annett
and
10th Apr 2021 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM
UPDATE 1.40pm:

Paramedics have been winched from a helicopter to Mount Ngungun to assess a young man who reportedly fell 40m in a rock climbing incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, has critical injuries.

A rescue helicopter, police, fire and State Emergency Service volunteer crews are also assisting.

 

UPDATE 1.20pm:

A rescue operation is under way for a rock climber aged in his 20s who fell 40m at Mount Ngungun.

A rescue helicopter has arrived and emergency services crews are also on the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and State Emergency Services are also assisting.

Queensland Ambulance Service described the incident as a "significant fall".

A rescue operation is under way after a rock climber fell 40m at Mount Ngungun.
Earlier 12.40pm:

A rescue helicopter has been called after a young rock climber reportedly fell 40m at a popular Sunshine Coast mountain.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Mount Ngungun, Glass House Mountains, at 12pm with reports the man had fallen 40m.

About half a dozen paramedics are on the scene and the rescue helicopter is on the way.

