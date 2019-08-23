Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are on scene.
Paramedics are on scene. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Mackay teen killed in horror crash

Ashley Pillhofer
by and with the Courier-Mail
22nd Aug 2019 9:49 PM | Updated: 23rd Aug 2019 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Mackay overnight.

Police say the teen lost control of the ute he was driving on Mackay Bucasia Rd about 9.15pm.

The car crashed into a concrete drain, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

An 18-year-old Eimeo man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Paramedics treating person after 'very serious' crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a "very serious" crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a car was on its roof after a single- vehicle crash.

He said crews went into immediate action to cut a door off the vehicle and remove a person from the car.

He said QFES crews were able to do that and left the person in the hands of paramedics on site.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police said a car had gone off the road near Emmanuel Catholic Primary School.

Police were alerted to the crash at 9.20pm.

Reports indicate the person has suffered significant injures however Queensland Ambulance Service was unable to comment.

It is understood police have closed at least one lane of Mackay Bucasia Road and Scene of Crime crews are attending the incident. 

More Stories

crash editors picks mackay mackay bucasia road mackay crash road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    YEEHA! All you should know for Gympie Muster Friday 2019

    premium_icon YEEHA! All you should know for Gympie Muster Friday 2019

    News It's Funky Shirt Friday, and it's time to welcome one of Australia's country legends.

    MEGA GALLERY: 103 photos from the Gympie Muster so far

    premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 103 photos from the Gympie Muster so far

    News Stay tuned to The Gympie Times as we bring you all the Day 2 action.

    TOURIST FAIL: Parent tells child to pose with dingo for pic

    premium_icon TOURIST FAIL: Parent tells child to pose with dingo for pic

    News It was one of 22 'threatening interactions' this month.

    Keep your fingers crossed for any swell

    premium_icon Keep your fingers crossed for any swell

    News IT CONTINUES to be great winter weather and only fair for surf