Paramedics rush to Valley truck smash involving three people

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary valley Highway, where three people are being assessed by paramedics.

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary valley Highway, where three people are being assessed by paramedics.

A TRUCK has rolled and three people are being treated by paramedics at the scene of a crab and truck crash in the Mary Valley.

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary valley Highway, where three people are being assessed by paramedics.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

According to initial emergency calls, a truck is believed to be on its side near Kandanga Creek Rd and the Mary Valley Highway, Kandanga.

A woman in her 40s is reportedly suffering chest pain and two men in their 50s are still being assessed, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

More information as it comes to hand.