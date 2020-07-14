Paramedics rush to Valley truck smash involving three people
A TRUCK has rolled and three people are being treated by paramedics at the scene of a crab and truck crash in the Mary Valley.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS:
- Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people
- 5 face charges in day 2 of Gympie’s district court
- Dump backlash triggers talk of new Gympie opportunity
According to initial emergency calls, a truck is believed to be on its side near Kandanga Creek Rd and the Mary Valley Highway, Kandanga.
A woman in her 40s is reportedly suffering chest pain and two men in their 50s are still being assessed, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.
More information as it comes to hand.