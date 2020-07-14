Menu
The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary valley Highway, where three people are being assessed by paramedics.
News

Paramedics rush to Valley truck smash involving three people

Frances Klein
14th Jul 2020 12:11 PM
A TRUCK has rolled and three people are being treated by paramedics at the scene of a crab and truck crash in the Mary Valley.

According to initial emergency calls, a truck is believed to be on its side near Kandanga Creek Rd and the Mary Valley Highway, Kandanga.

A woman in her 40s is reportedly suffering chest pain and two men in their 50s are still being assessed, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

gympie ambulance gympie crashes kandanga mary valley highway truck rollover
