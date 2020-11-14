Menu
Paramedics rush to three car into tree crashes

Ashley Carter
14th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Three people were taken to hospital in Friday night following three separate car crashes into trees on the Sunshine Coast.

A man was injured after reportedly losing control of his car and crashing into a tree on Walter Hay Dr at Noosaville just after 6.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said he was in a stable condition and was taken to Nambour Hospital for treatment.

Council calls secret session to discuss CBD land deal

About an hour later at Beerburrum, another man was injured after crashing into a tree on Beerburrum Rd and Steve Irwin Way.

He sustained a head injury as a result of the crash but was in a stable condition. The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

At Bli Bli at 8.50pm, a male teenager was injured after crashing into a tree. Three others were assessed by paramedics, but declined ambulance transport.

The teen was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

