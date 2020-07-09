Menu
Paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash at Victory Heights late this morning.
Paramedics rush to scene after car hits tree near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th Jul 2020 12:32 PM
UPDATE

QAS have confirmed no patients required hospital transport following the single vehicle incident at Victory Heights late this morning.

EARLIER

PARAMEDICS are assessing one person for injuries after a car reportedly crashed into a tree at Victory Heights late this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the single-vehicle crash had occurred on Sandy Creek Road at about 11.46am.

A QAS spokesman said the severity of the patient’s injuries were not yet known.

More to come.

