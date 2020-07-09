Paramedics rush to scene after car hits tree near Gympie

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash at Victory Heights late this morning.

UPDATE

QAS have confirmed no patients required hospital transport following the single vehicle incident at Victory Heights late this morning.

EARLIER

PARAMEDICS are assessing one person for injuries after a car reportedly crashed into a tree at Victory Heights late this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the single-vehicle crash had occurred on Sandy Creek Road at about 11.46am.

A QAS spokesman said the severity of the patient’s injuries were not yet known.

