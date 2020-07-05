Paramedics rush to crash after a car and cyclist collide
A cyclist in his 60s has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hopsital after colliding with car on a busy Coast intersection.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained head and shoulder injuries as a result of the collsion at the intersection of Sugar and Wises Rd in Buderim.
The man was reportedly hit by the car at 10.22am.
He is in a stable condition.