Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
News

Paramedics rush to crash after a car and cyclist collide

Laura Pettigrew
5th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A cyclist in his 60s has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hopsital after colliding with car on a busy Coast intersection.

'HEARTS HURTING': TRIBUTES FLOW FOR SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

DAUGHTER REFUSES TO BACK DOWN AS MUM BATTLES RARE CANCER

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained head and shoulder injuries as a result of the collsion at the intersection of Sugar and Wises Rd in Buderim.

The man was reportedly hit by the car at 10.22am.

He is in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        premium_icon Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        Politics It’s the stark figure that sheds a light of shame on Queensland’s child safety crisis, and reveals what the state has been doing wrong.

        Fraser Island's fatal shark attack victim identified

        premium_icon Fraser Island's fatal shark attack victim identified

        News Paramedics performed CPR for more than an hour

        Has council canned this controversial $1.1m project?

        premium_icon Has council canned this controversial $1.1m project?

        News More than three years after Gympie council unveiled its plans, there’s been little...

        Major Gympie region bridge upgrade will be ready this year

        premium_icon Major Gympie region bridge upgrade will be ready this year

        News ‘Significant rain’ in February delayed work, but the project is said to be still on...