AMBULANCE services have attended to two separate motorbike accidents in Kenilworth this afternoon.

An 11-year-old has minor injuries after falling off their motorbike at the Kenilworth Showgrounds at around 12.50pm.

And a 28-year-old has a fractured collar-bone after falling off a bike at the Charlie Moreland Camping Ground at just after 1pm.

Services remain on the scene at the separate incidents.

