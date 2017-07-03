Paramedics called to campgrounds

Ambulances were called out to two incidents at campgrounds around the region.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with minor facial injuries after an incident at Lake Borumba last night.

The woman, in her 40s, was camping with a male companion in his 60s when emergency services were called out to the Lake Borumba Campground at 8.29pm.

A Queensland police spokesman said the woman was taken to Gympie Hospital with swelling around her eyes.

Police are investigating the incident.

Emergency services were also called out to Inskip on Friday night when a male teenager got a "small twig” stuck in his finger.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said the teen was treated at the scene.