Paramedics break up ‘crazy’ brawl on Nicklin Way

Roadside fight breaks out on Nicklin Way at Kawana

Paramedics have broken up a wild brawl on Nicklin Way at Buddina, the result of an alleged road rage incident, with footage of the fight emerging on social media.

The fight involved two women and three men who traded blows before the paramedics were able to intervene.

The ambulance was seen on camera mounting the footpath in attempt to calm the group down.

It's understood the fight broke out on the corner of Nicklin Way and Sunbird Chase.

One of the men involved in the fight, Tanawuth Kaewong, claimed to be the victim in the brawl which had sparked at a nearby service station.

"He was behind me and was on the horn trying to get me to move forward, but I couldn't, the road was busy," Mr Kaewong said.

"He tried to cut me off, pretty unsafe. Pretty bad.

"He tried to turn left and stopped. Then walked over to my car, swearing and me and all that jazz.

"He pushed me and we had a fight, it was crazy.

"Two of them ended up going to hospital, I was just trying to do my best."

Another person involved in the fight, who had removed his shirt, was also allegedly observed on social media mouthing off at the paramedics and intimidating them.