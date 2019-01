FREED: A patient was freed from a vehicle after a crash south of Gympie on Sunday afternoon.

ONE patient is being assessed by paramedics after a two vehicle crash south of Gympie.

The crash occurred at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi at 1:37pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there was no life threatening injuries.

Initial reports suggested a vehicle was on fire.