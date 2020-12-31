Paradise is back in business after bushfires

Fraser Explorer Tours have recommenced their one and two-day guided tours on Fraser Island following the devastating bushfires. Picture: Supplied

Following a challenging year for the local tourism industry, the team on K'gari are looking ahead to 2021.

Leading tourism operators have welcome guests back to paradise as nature and businesses come alive again following the recent bushfires that devastated the world's largest sand island.

The suite of SeaLink Fraser Island businesses went back on December 19 following a three-week closure, as visitation was temporarily restricted.

Additional rainfall proved a great support to the valiant firefighting efforts across the island, with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services having reviewed all safety aspects in readiness for visitors to return.

The eastern beach of K’gari/Fraser Island after the bushfires on December 8, 2020. Picture John Wilson

Regeneration is also already underway in fire-affected areas which gives the island the chance to continue offering its immersive escapes for families and adventure-seekers once again.

"It's fantastic that the firefighting efforts have been a success in the past few weeks, and I acknowledge those who have worked to save this magnificent World Heritage-listed environment - we'll be forever thankful," Group Central manager David Hay said.

Pile Valley, Central Station, Lake McKenzie and surrounding rainforest were untouched by the fires.

The Pinnacles, Eli Creek, Maheno Shipwreck, Indian Head, Champagne Pools, and Lake Wabby, located along the eastern coastline, were also unaffected.

Queensland Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon has visited Fraser Island as recovery work led by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service gets underway.

The drive-market destination is a favourite choice for Fraser Coast locals and intrastate travellers.

"Our team could not wait to welcome guests in time for Christmas, and for those that cannot travel just now, we look forward to seeing even more visitors in the new year."

Travellers can marvel the natural attractions once more as Fraser Explorer Tours have also recommenced their one and two-day guided experiences.

Accommodation at both Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort, as well as guided activities, are operating as per normal over the summer.

Fraser Island Ferries continue to run daily passenger and vehicle services to and from the mainland.