Paradise found with this country escape

THIS modern contemporary home on five acres with views is located on the eastern side of Gympie just four minutes to town.

The entry takes you into a spacious light filled open planned air-conditioned living, dining and kitchen area with skillion ceiling.

The well-appointed kitchen with island bench has a dishwasher, wall oven, electric cooktop and rangehood.

The carpeted air-conditioned master bedroom features a large walk-in robe and ensuite with huge shower including two shower heads.

Two additional carpeted bedrooms with built-ins, a home office, second bathroom with shower over bath combo, separate second toilet with vanity and laundry complete the internal layout.

The seamless indoor-outdoor living space takes you out to the covered tiled outdoor entertainment area and out onto a massive wood deck with great views over the property and main large dam.

Alternatively enjoy sitting out in a stunning landscaped second private outdoor area.

Plus there's a three-room powered ex-railway cottage, if done up would make for a great place for visitors to stay.

There's also a huge awning with room to spare for a caravan or motorhome.

The property is fully dog fenced, has three dams and a 6x6m powered shed.

So, you want different, want views, want value for money, then your search is over.